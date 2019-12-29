You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One treated for minor burns after overnight mattress fire in Mashpee

One treated for minor burns after overnight mattress fire in Mashpee

December 29, 2019

MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a reported fire at 56 Canonchet Avenue in Mashpee around 12:20 AM Sunday. According to reports, a mattress caught fire in the basement of the home. Police officers arriving on the scene were able to knock down the fire. One person was treated for a minor burn to the hand. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 