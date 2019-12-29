MASHPEE – Firefighters responded to a reported fire at 56 Canonchet Avenue in Mashpee around 12:20 AM Sunday. According to reports, a mattress caught fire in the basement of the home. Police officers arriving on the scene were able to knock down the fire. One person was treated for a minor burn to the hand. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
One treated for minor burns after overnight mattress fire in Mashpee
December 29, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
