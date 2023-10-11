ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The crash happened just before 3 PM Wednesday on Route 6A at West Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Orleans Police investigating crash that left vehicle on its roof
October 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Indigenous Program Support Building Begins Construction
- Cape Cod Chamber CEO Says Region Can’t Wait on Bourne Bridge Replacement
- Cape Symphony Music Director Search Starts Narrowing Candidates
- RFK Jr.’s Independent Run for President Draws GOP Criticism and Silence from National Democrats
- Powerball Jackpot Up to $1.73 Billion as Lottery Losing Streak Continues
- 19-Year-Old Charged in Deadly Boat Crash Pleads Not Guilty
- Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings Along Town Roads
- Electric Buses Coming to Nantucket
- Barnstable District Court Closed to Repair Flood Damage
- Migrants Need Employment Says Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO
- Wellfleet OysterFest Returns this Weekend
- State Leaders Support Israel After Hamas Attacks
- Minimum Wage Hike? Lawmakers Debate as Cost of Living Grows