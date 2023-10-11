You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans Police investigating crash that left vehicle on its roof

Orleans Police investigating crash that left vehicle on its roof

October 11, 2023

ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The crash happened just before 3 PM Wednesday on Route 6A at West Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

