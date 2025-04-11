You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Over 1,300 Eversource customers lose power in parts of Barnstable

April 10, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Over 1,300 Eversource customers lost power Thursday evening. The outage appeared to be affecting sections of Centerville, Osterville and Marstons Mills. Eversource listed maintenance as the cause of the outage. Line crews were working to restore service as soon as possible.

