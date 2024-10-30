Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and seriously injured in Hyannis. The incident happened about 5:30 PM on West Main Street near the Cape Cod Melody Tent. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but was unable to respond due to weather conditions so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction and advised that West Main Street in that area would be closed for an extended time.