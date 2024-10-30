HYANNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and seriously injured in Hyannis. The incident happened about 5:30 PM on West Main Street near the Cape Cod Melody Tent. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but was unable to respond due to weather conditions so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction and advised that West Main Street in that area would be closed for an extended time.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hyannis
October 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WATCH: What is ‘Island Pickle’ Going Before Commission Today Before Building?
- Sandwich Receives Funding For Public Internet Access
- Paving Work Begins In Centerville and Marstons Mills
- LISTEN: 4C’s on Track for Record Enrollment with New Free College Policies
- Vineyard Wind Owner Among Buyers of Outer Cape Offshore Wind Leases
- More Money Awarded To Herring River Estuary Restoration Project
- Ruling Made On Challenge To Book About Wampanoag History
- Island Regional Transit Agencies Get State Grant For Free Fares
- YMCA Cape Cod Gets Record Donation for New Falmouth Facility
- Bourne And Sandwich High Schools Receive State Funds For Career Training Programs
- Breast Cancer Awareness with Cape Cod Healthcare’s Dr. Oxley
- Barnstable State Rep, Town Council Take Action Against Dowses Beach Cables
- Man Sitting On Capsized Boat Rescued