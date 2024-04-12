You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

April 12, 2024

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and seriously injured in Falmouth. It happened about 8 AM Thursday on Main Street (Route 28) near Gifford Street. A MedFlight helicopter was not able to respond due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

