You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Sandwich

Pedestrian struck by car in Sandwich

July 1, 2020

SANDWICH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Sandwich Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Rotue 6A and Joslin Lane. Luckily it was reported as a slow speed impact. The woman struck was taken to a hospital with a reported ankle injury. The incident is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 