MASHPEE – A man was injured after a being struck by a car in Mashpee. The incident happened on Monomoscoy Road sometime before 1:30 PM Friday. The victim was transported to a hospital with leg injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured after being struck by car in Mashpee
March 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lt. Governor Driscoll To Speak At Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Event
- Interim Executive Director Announced At Pilgrim Monument And Provincetown Museum
- Healey and Army Corps of Engineers Cement New Agreement on Canal Bridges
- Contract Approved For New Steamship Authority Terminal Building
- EPA Issues New Auto Rules Aimed at Cutting Carbon Emissions, Boosting Electric Vehicles and Hybrids
- State Officials Approve New Protections For Threatened Horseshoe Crabs
- Food Waste Diversion Program Kicks Off in Provincetown
- Edgartown Officials Optimistic Atlantic Road Repairs To Conclude By Summer
- Provincetown Launches “Lease To Locals” Program To Tackle Housing Crisis
- Boating and Fishing Groups Disappointed in NOAA Right Whale Regulations
- Barnstable County Officials Look To AquiFund To Help Homeowners Meet New Septic Rules
- Former Barnstable High School Student-Athlete Killed In Florida Shooting
- South Fork Wind Up and Running South of Vineyard