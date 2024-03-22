You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after being struck by car in Mashpee

March 22, 2024

MASHPEE – A man was injured after a being struck by a car in Mashpee. The incident happened on Monomoscoy Road sometime before 1:30 PM Friday. The victim was transported to a hospital with leg injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

