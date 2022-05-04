You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after reported fall from balcony in Provincetown

Person injured after reported fall from balcony in Provincetown

May 4, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly fell from a second story balcony in Provincetown around 5 PM Wednesday. Rescuers were called to a building at the corner of Court and Commercial Streets. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired about but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

