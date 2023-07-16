BREWSTER – A horse rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident Sunday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off the 600 block of Freeman’s Way around 10:45 AM. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person seriously injured in equestrian accident in Brewster
July 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
