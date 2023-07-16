You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person seriously injured in equestrian accident in Brewster

Person seriously injured in equestrian accident in Brewster

July 16, 2023

BREWSTER – A horse rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident Sunday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off the 600 block of Freeman’s Way around 10:45 AM. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

