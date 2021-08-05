You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting engine fire

Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting engine fire

August 5, 2021

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday. The pilot reportedly radioed in that he had an engine fire. There was no smoke or fire visible as the plane landed at the airport, and the two people on board were not injured. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 