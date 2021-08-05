HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday. The pilot reportedly radioed in that he had an engine fire. There was no smoke or fire visible as the plane landed at the airport, and the two people on board were not injured. The FAA will investigate the incident.
Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting engine fire
August 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate
- Chatham Fireworks Cancelled, Hopes Are for 2022 Return
- Forecasters: Hurricane Season to be Busier Than 1st Thought
- More Than 2 Dozen Proposed Ballot Questions Filed with AG
- Plan Seeks to Bring More Housing to Martha’s Vineyard
- Cotuit Center For The Arts Implements New Vaccine Policy
- Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket Face Dire Climate Change Impact
- Audio: Pan-Mass Challenge Founder Outlines Event
- Oyster Shell Recycling Project Off to Strong Start
- Gov. Baker: All Long-Term Care Workers Must be Vaccinated
- Question Would Stop Short of Declaring Gig Workers Employees
- New ‘Slow Zone’ to Protect Rare Whales off Massachusetts
- Residents Advised to Look for Asian Long-Horned Beetles