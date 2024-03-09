Plymouth ma arrested for multiple counts of assault to murder and other felony charges

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that Saturday morning at approximately 1:47 AM, officers responded to North Spooner Street in North Plymouth for gunshots.

Upon arrival, Officers began speaking with witnesses and ascertained that multiple residential dwellings were struck by gunfire.

A bullet entered one dwelling through wooden siding of a window, and lodged into a family room ceiling.

Multiple bullets struck a second dwelling, and one went through a window.

Thankfully none of the many occupants inside were injured.

Officers quickly ascertained that some type of an argument, then a physical altercation had taken place outside of a downtown bar between the occupants of one of the dwellings, and Joshua Fitzgerald (right), 25, of Plymouth.

After this altercation, Mr. Fitzgerald drove to North Spooner Street where he began shooting at residences.

Officers located Mr. Fitzgerald a short time later on his front porch.

He retreated inside when he saw officers approach.

Mr. Fitzgerald exited to his back yard, and tried walking away from officers who had him at gunpoint.

As he was walking away, he dropped a pistol, and finally followed officers commands as he was taken into custody without further incident.

Mr. Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of Assault to Murder while armed with a firearm, seven counts of Assault with a dangerous weapon, Carrying a firearm w/o a license, Possession of ammunition w/o an FID card, Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Threats to commit murder, Destruction of property over $1,200, possession of a class B drug (Cocaine), and Disturbing the Peace.

Plymouth Police are thankful that no one was injured during this extremely reckless and dangerous attack. Police would also like to commend Officers Liam Stone, Eric Decelle, and Sergeant Thomas DeLaura for their professional and brave response.