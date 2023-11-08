You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police activity closes Bourne Bridge for a short time

November 7, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Police activity briefly closed the Bourne Bridge around 8:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, Bourne Police attempted to stop a vehicle which fled. The vehicle was stopped on the bridge and the driver was taken into custody. A tow truck was responding to remove the vehicle and traffic was expected to be flowing again shortly. Further details were not immediately available.

