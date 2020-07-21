You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power cut in Bourne after truck gets stuck in electrical vault

Power cut in Bourne after truck gets stuck in electrical vault

July 20, 2020

BOURNE – A truck somehow reportedly became stuck in an electrical vault in Bourne around 6:45 PM Monday. Officials had to have Eversource cut power temporarily so a wrecker could extricate the truck on Pinehurst Drive in Monument Beach. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 