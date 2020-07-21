BOURNE – A truck somehow reportedly became stuck in an electrical vault in Bourne around 6:45 PM Monday. Officials had to have Eversource cut power temporarily so a wrecker could extricate the truck on Pinehurst Drive in Monument Beach. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Power cut in Bourne after truck gets stuck in electrical vault
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
