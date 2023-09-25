You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power lines down close road, knock out power in Brewster

Power lines down close road, knock out power in Brewster

September 25, 2023

Brewster Police/CWN

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that Crosby Lane @ Nathan’s Pasture is closed. Two live primary wines were down blocking the roadway. Police will update as information comes in.

Eversource reports 80 customers lost power because of the incident.

