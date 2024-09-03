Promotions, recognitions announced at Chatham Police

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: Thanks to all who attended our promotional and Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Sergeant Sarah A. Harris was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Officer Christopher R. Merigan was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Also, the following departmental recognitions were announced:

Sergeant Sean Ryder and Dispatcher Erin Hemeon were recognized for their efforts with the Chatham Police Association’s charitable and community events, including the annual Toys for Tots program, and the National Night Out event.

Sergeant William Massey and Officer Liz Thompson and Cassie Wentzell were awarded with formal recognitions for their planning, implementation and the overall management of the department’s (first annual), “Youth Police Academy”.

Officer William Dimitres was awarded with formal recognition “Operational Excellence”, for his involvement in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle and the apprehension of the suspect operating the stolen motor vehicle.

Officer Joe Amara and Joshua Wisniewski were awarded formal recognition “Operational Excellence” for their involvement of the arrest of a suspect wanted in a road rage incident, and their recovery of a loaded handgun displayed during the incident.

Officer Joshua Wisniewski was presented with a “Life Saving Award” (and award uniform pin), for locating an unresponsive male on Ridgevale Beach and providing life saving measures (CPR), and the resuscitation of the male before being transported to a local hospital.

Special thanks to Town Manager, Jill Goldsmith, who also spoke, and to other Town of Chatham Department Heads and elected officials for attending. Thanks to Town Clerk, Julie Smith who administered their Oaths of Office.