You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rear-end collision snarls traffic on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis

Rear-end collision snarls traffic on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis

August 26, 2023

HYANNIS – A rear-end collision snarled traffic on the Yarmouth Road section of Willow Street in Hyannis about noon Saturday. A Harwich ambulance believed to be returning from the hospital came upon the crash and called Hyannis Fire. No serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 