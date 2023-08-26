HYANNIS – A rear-end collision snarled traffic on the Yarmouth Road section of Willow Street in Hyannis about noon Saturday. A Harwich ambulance believed to be returning from the hospital came upon the crash and called Hyannis Fire. No serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Rear-end collision snarls traffic on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis
August 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
