WAREHAM – Officials responded early Sunday evening to a location near 786 County Road in Wareham early Sunday evening. A hole in was believed to have indicated a person fell through and was trapped below ice in a bog. Divers were brought in and the search continued for some time. It was later declared a recovery mission. Late Sunday evening, the search was called off until 8 AM Monday morning. Further details were not immediately available.
Report of person through ice prompts large response in Wareham
February 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
