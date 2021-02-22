You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Report of person through ice prompts large response in Wareham

February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

WAREHAM – Officials responded early Sunday evening to a location near 786 County Road in Wareham early Sunday evening. A hole in was believed to have indicated a person fell through and was trapped below ice in a bog. Divers were brought in and the search continued for some time. It was later declared a recovery mission. Late Sunday evening, the search was called off until 8 AM Monday morning. Further details were not immediately available.

