HARWICH – After 36 years as a police officer Lieutenant John Sullivan, Jr. retired and created new positions from the ranks. Officer Tyler Vermette became a Sergeant with his wife Shelly and son Ethan looking on (top photo). Next in line Sergeant Aram Goshgarian became a Lieutenant with his wife Taryn at his side (lower photo). Both officers finished first in their written and oral exams. Town Clerk Emily Mitchell administered the oath at Harwich Police Headquarters.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Retirement, promotions at Harwich Police
October 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
