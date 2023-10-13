You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Retirement, promotions at Harwich Police

October 13, 2023


HARWICH – After 36 years as a police officer Lieutenant John Sullivan, Jr. retired and created new positions from the ranks. Officer Tyler Vermette became a Sergeant with his wife Shelly and son Ethan looking on (top photo). Next in line Sergeant Aram Goshgarian became a Lieutenant with his wife Taryn at his side (lower photo). Both officers finished first in their written and oral exams. Town Clerk Emily Mitchell administered the oath at Harwich Police Headquarters.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

