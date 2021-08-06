You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 6 eastbound near Dennis/Yarmouth line

August 6, 2021

DENNIS/YARMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported just after 3 PM on Route 6 near the Dennis/Yarmouth town line. The crash happened in the area of the Bass River overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which backed up traffic in the area.

