Rollover crash snarls traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable

June 18, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was causing traffic delays along Route 6 in Barnstable Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM on the eastbound side by the large rest area between Route 132 and Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

