Sandwich Police arrest Centerville couple on multiple drug charges



SANDWICH – On March 21, 2020 the Sandwich Police arrested Andrew Pearsall, age 45, of Centerville on Possession of Class A Substance (heroin), Speeding, Failure to Stop for Police, Resisting Arrest, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer and Withholding Evidence.

Police made a traffic stop of Andrew Pearsall on Route 6 eastbound between exits 2 and 3 in Sandwich. Pearsall refused to stop for police at first. He was observed stuffing something into his mouth. His vehicle was eventually forced to stop and he was removed from the vehicle. He refused to comply with officers and began to struggle into the lanes of traffic. Pearsall refused to spit out what was in his mouth. During the struggle Pearsall bit one of the officers on the hand. Once under control, he admitted to swallowing heroin. A small amount of heroin was located in the vehicle. Pearsall was placed under arrest.

Subsequent to the motor vehicle stop, a search warrant was executed at Andrew Pearsall and Suzanne Losordo’s home in Centerville as well as Losordo’s place of work in Sandwich. Narcotics were discovered at both locations. Suzanne and her children were home at the time the warrant was executed. Suzanne Losordo was placed under arrest for Possession of Class A (heroin), Class B (Suboxone and Oxycodone), Class C (Xanax) Class E (Gabapentin) substances, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. The children were left in the care of family members.

Andrew Pearsall was also charged Possession of Class B (Suboxone and Oxycodone), Class C (Xanax) and Class E (Gabapentin) substances and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Both were transported to the Sandwich Police Department where they were booked. Both were released on bail. They are scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court.