Sandwich Police Honor Guard presented colors at Sunday's Boston Bruins game

January 8, 2024



SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: Members from the Sandwich Police Department’s Honor Guard were given the privilege of presenting the Colors at Saturday night’s Boston Bruins Game. Thank you Officer Bondarek, Officer Noonan, Officer Petersen, and Officer Mancini, you represent us well!

