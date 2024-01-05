You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly woman

Sandwich Police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly woman

January 4, 2024


SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is attempting to locate Penelope Pierce, 86, a passenger in a 2019 blue Subaru Forester bearing MA registration 1RRS11. The vehicle was last seen on January 4th at approximately 6 PM in the area of Route 132 in Barnstable. The operator of the vehicle is believed to be her son Bradford Pierce, 53.

It is believed Bradford Pierce plans to Penelope to Southern California before crossing into Mexico. Penelope Pierce suffers from memory impairment and Bradford Pierce suffered from cognitive impairment.

Any one with information on the whereabouts of Penelope or Bradford Pierce as asked to contact the Sandwich Police Department at (508) 888-1212.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 