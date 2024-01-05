Sandwich Police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly woman



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is attempting to locate Penelope Pierce, 86, a passenger in a 2019 blue Subaru Forester bearing MA registration 1RRS11. The vehicle was last seen on January 4th at approximately 6 PM in the area of Route 132 in Barnstable. The operator of the vehicle is believed to be her son Bradford Pierce, 53.

It is believed Bradford Pierce plans to Penelope to Southern California before crossing into Mexico. Penelope Pierce suffers from memory impairment and Bradford Pierce suffered from cognitive impairment.

Any one with information on the whereabouts of Penelope or Bradford Pierce as asked to contact the Sandwich Police Department at (508) 888-1212.