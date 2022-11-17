Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency.

The Town of Sandwich, the Sandwich Police Department and Sandwich Fire Department utilize a third party service, Onsolve Code Red, to quickly broadcast important information to the public during emergencies. These messages can be sent via call, text and/ or e-mail. The caller ID may display as EMERGENCY COMM, with an 866 area code, this is the Code Red systems identifier that is broadcasting the message.

If you are interested in signing up for this service. Please visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF47FF790797.

If you received this message and no longer wish to receive future messages, visit the same link above and click the Opt-out option located at the bottom of the page.