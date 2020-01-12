Tree down on house in Sandwich, scattered power outages as winds gust to 71 MPH in Falmouth

CAPE COD – Winds gusted to 71 MPH in Falmouth as the storm departed the region Sunday morning. Scattered power outages are reported on the Cape. Over 1,000 were out in Falmouth for a time. Eversource crews are working to restore service. Mashpee officials were working a tree into primary wires on Great Neck Road with nearly 100 customers without power. In the 300 block of Route 130 in Sandwich near the Speedway, the winds reportedly blew over a pole and wires closing the road in that area knocking out power to about 300 customers. Sandwich Fire also posted this photo of a large tree down on a house on Jarves Street:

