Search warrant in Wareham results in two arrests, seizure of drugs and cash



WAREHAM – On September 6 2023, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with patrol officers served a Commonwealth of Massachusetts search warrant at 3040 Cranberry Highway # 36 East Wareham, MA. The search warrant resulted in two (2) arrests, and the seizure of large quantities of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, and US currency.

Jade Enright, 43, of Wareham, MA was charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), and Trafficking Class B (Cocaine).

Tarah Covell, 42, of Wareham, MA was charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), and Trafficking Class B (Cocaine).

Both were arraigned at Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division and the officers involved in the investigation for taking potential lethal drugs off the streets of Wareham.