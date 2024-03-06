HYANNIS – A section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis was closed for a short time for a fire investigation Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 5 PM, a fire was reported at 255 Bearse’s Way. Firefighters laid hose across Bearse’s Way to a hydrant while they investigated. This prompted a closure between Walton Avenue and Bristol Avenue. The investigating determined a problem with a wood stove was to blame for smoke in the residence. No injuries were reported. The road was expected to reopen shortly.
Section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis closed due to fire investigation
March 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
