Section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis closed due to fire investigation

HYANNIS – A section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis was closed for a short time for a fire investigation Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 5 PM, a fire was reported at 255 Bearse’s Way. Firefighters laid hose across Bearse’s Way to a hydrant while they investigated. This prompted a closure between Walton Avenue and Bristol Avenue. The investigating determined a problem with a wood stove was to blame for smoke in the residence. No injuries were reported. The road was expected to reopen shortly.