You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis closed due to fire investigation

Section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis closed due to fire investigation

March 6, 2024

HYANNIS – A section of Bearse’s Way in Hyannis was closed for a short time for a fire investigation Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 5 PM, a fire was reported at 255 Bearse’s Way. Firefighters laid hose across Bearse’s Way to a hydrant while they investigated. This prompted a closure between Walton Avenue and Bristol Avenue. The investigating determined a problem with a wood stove was to blame for smoke in the residence. No injuries were reported. The road was expected to reopen shortly.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 