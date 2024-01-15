You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Cotuit Road in Sandwich closed after car vs pole crash

January 15, 2024

SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich shortly before 5 PM Monday. The crash happened on Cotuit Road just north of John Ewer Road. No serious injuries were reported. Cotuit Road was expected to remain closed in that area for an extended time while utility crews replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

