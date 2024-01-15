SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich shortly before 5 PM Monday. The crash happened on Cotuit Road just north of John Ewer Road. No serious injuries were reported. Cotuit Road was expected to remain closed in that area for an extended time while utility crews replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Section of Cotuit Road in Sandwich closed after car vs pole crash
January 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Commissioners Approve Plans to Address PFAS
- Barnstable Hosting Public Information Meeting
- Winds and Floods Batter Cape Cod
- Experts Measure Economic Costs of Canal Bridge Maintenance as Spans Age
- Over $3.5 Million Being Paid by Grubhub for Overcharging
- Chatham Appoints New Conservation Agent
- Cape Cod Towns Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Sunday Journal – Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeing New Need, Expansions 2024
- Sunday Journal – Experts say Lack of Childcare Holding Cape Economy Back
- Utilities Preparing for Third Storm of Week
- Crashes slow morning commute in Bourne
- New England Aquarium Pushes For Increased Regulations Following Injury To Right Whale Calf
- Regional Projects In Harwich And Nantucket Receive Ecological Restoration Grants