WELLFLEET – Volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) responded to Wellfleet Saturday morning. According to reports, seven dolphins stranded in the mud in the Duck Creek area. Two of the dolphins could not be saved but IFAW personnel loaded the other five into their trucks and transported them to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown where they were successfully released back into the water.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Several dolphins strand in Wellfleet
April 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
