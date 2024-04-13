You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several dolphins strand in Wellfleet

Several dolphins strand in Wellfleet

April 13, 2024


WELLFLEET – Volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) responded to Wellfleet Saturday morning. According to reports, seven dolphins stranded in the mud in the Duck Creek area. Two of the dolphins could not be saved but IFAW personnel loaded the other five into their trucks and transported them to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown where they were successfully released back into the water.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 