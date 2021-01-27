SANDWICH – Several people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Sandy Neck Road. A State Trooper happened upon the scene in in Sandwich at the Barnstable town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Sandwich/Barnstable town line
January 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
