You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Sandwich/Barnstable town line

Several evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Sandwich/Barnstable town line

January 27, 2021

SANDWICH – Several people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Sandy Neck Road. A State Trooper happened upon the scene in in Sandwich at the Barnstable town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 