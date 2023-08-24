You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several evaluated but no serious injuries after crash in Harwich

Several evaluated but no serious injuries after crash in Harwich

August 24, 2023

HARWICH – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a crash in Harwich. It happened about 3 PM Thursday on Route 137 at Long Pond Drive just off Route 6. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

