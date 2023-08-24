HARWICH – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a crash in Harwich. It happened about 3 PM Thursday on Route 137 at Long Pond Drive just off Route 6. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Several evaluated but no serious injuries after crash in Harwich
August 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Drowning Death of Former President Obama’s Personal Chef on Martha’s Vineyard Ruled an Accident
- State Jobless Numbers Show Mixed Picture, Improvement on Cape Cod
- Barnstable Hosting Second Summer Celebration & Fireworks
- Buzzards Bay Fiber Optic Installation to be Celebrated
- Federal Aviation Administration To Host Runway Safety Meeting At Martha’s Vineyard Airport
- Dennis Moving Forward With Childcare Subsidy Initiative
- MA Repay Program Helping People of Color and Women Succeed
- State Reimburses Health Providers for Student Loans
- Cahoon Museum Launching Exhibit Celebrating Local Illustrator
- Study Finds Massachusetts Has Eighth Most Robust Teacher Workforce
- Animal Rescue League Hosting Dog Adopt-a-Thon on Cape Cod
- Chatham Anglers Name New Manager
- Windmill Weekend Scheduled for Fall in Eastham