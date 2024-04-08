HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Hyannis about 7 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of North and Winter Streets. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis
April 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
