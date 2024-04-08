You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis

Several people evaluated after traffic crash in Hyannis

April 8, 2024

HYANNIS – Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported after a traffic crash in Hyannis about 7 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of North and Winter Streets. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

