Skateboarder seriously injured in Provincetown

February 18, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – A skateboarder was seriously injured in Provincetown shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The incident happened on Bradford Street near Winslow Street where there is a steep hill. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. According to reports, the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time. Further details were not immediately available.

