CAPE COD – Snowfall moved in on schedule Thursday afternoon leading to multiple crashes. Falmouth Police reported that officers are dealing with a number of crashes across town. Please do not drive unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to go out, please drive safely in accordance with the road conditions.

Meanwhile, in Brewster a car slid off Route 6 into a tree just east of Exit 85 (old exit 11). No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.