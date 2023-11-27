Small fire reported in Osterville basement

OSTERVILLE – From C-O-MM Fire: Sunday at approximately 2:37 PM, a 911 call was received by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department (C-O-MM). A report of smoke in the basement at 358 Wianno Avenue in Osterville. C-O-MM Fire Department crews were immediately dispatched and the first arriving fire engine encountered a small fire involving mechanical equipment in the basement. The fire was quickly extinguished before flames could grow larger, resulting in no fire extension to the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined. There were no injuries to fire suppression personnel working at the scene. Many thanks to the mutual aid fire companies that were called to cover C-O-MM fire stations during our response.