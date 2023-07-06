You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after declaring emergency

Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after declaring emergency

July 6, 2023

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely in Hyannis after declaring an emergency due to a mechanical issue. The plane set down at Cape Cod Gateway Airport with Hyannis Fire and airport crash personnel standing by. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

