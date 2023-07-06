HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely in Hyannis after declaring an emergency due to a mechanical issue. The plane set down at Cape Cod Gateway Airport with Hyannis Fire and airport crash personnel standing by. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small plane lands safely in Hyannis after declaring emergency
July 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
