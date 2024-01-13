Some roads closed as coastal flooding concerns continue

CAPE COD – Another in a series of strong storms moved across the Cape Saturday morning bring heavy rains, gusty winds and the threat of coastal flooding. Generally 1-2 inches of rain have fallen with a few wind gusts over 50 MPH. Eversource is reporting scattered power outages.

11 AM update: Officials in Falmouth report that the storm surge has overtaken the coastal roadways. Currently, Grand Ave (southerly end), Menauhant Rd, and Surf Dr. are closed. Please refrain from traveling in these areas as the tide will not reach its peak high until around noon today (1/13/24). Low tide will be around 6:30 PM. Wreckers will not respond until the tide has subsided. If your vehicle becomes stranded in a puddle, turn off the engine, leave your vehicle, and move to higher ground. If you can’t walk on your own or for any emergency call 911.

It is anticipated that the Department of Public Works will begin clean up sometime after 12 PM today, weather and tides permitting.

Flooding is also reported in parts of Bourne including Emmons Road (above).

11:30 AM update: Provincetown Police report the east end of Commercial Street is closed at Allerton Street due to flooding. Bradford Street in the Kendall Lane area is also flooded. More flooding is reported along Provincelands Road in the area of the former Moors going toward Herring Cove.

