Suspect arrested after multiple unlocked cars broken into in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: During the overnight hours (July 15th into July 16th) there were a large number of motor vehicle B&E’s. The locations are as follows: Marsvista Ave, Robbins Rd, Scranton Ave, Jericho Path and all side streets. The suspect was located and arrested. If you find you are missing any items from your vehicle(s) please contact FPD as the suspect was found to be in possession of multiple stolen items.

Please note all vehicles broken into were unlocked at the time. In order to further protect yourself and your belongings we advise you lock your vehicles, even if they are unattended for a short time.