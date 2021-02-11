Suspect in Falmouth homicide arrested in Rhode Island



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office has sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Cleber O. Mariano Jr., 33, of Falmouth, in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Danielle Taylor in Falmouth on February 8, 2021.

As a result of that warrant being lodged in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Mariano, who had been released from the hospital, is being held in a Rhode Island jail. Since Mariano has indicated a refusal to waive extradition the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is seeking a Governors Warrant which will force the return of the defendant to Massachusetts to stand trial.

Once returned to Massachusetts, the defendant will be arraigned on charges of Murder, Assault & Battery on a family/household member; Strangulation and Assault with Intent to Murder.