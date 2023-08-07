Suspicious vehicle reports leads to drug charges iN Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The saying, If you see something , say something, came through for a local resident during the wee hours of the morning today (2:12am to be exact) After calling in a suspicious vehicle on their dead end street, officers responded to assist.

As a result of the encounter with the two female occupants of the vehicle, both were arrested, one for narcotics charges and one for outstanding arrest warrants. Substances such as Heroin/Fentanyl, Cocaine, Suboxone Strips, Percocets and Liquid Methadone were found in the vehicle. Additionaly, digital scales, narcotics packaging materials, several knives, drug paraphernalia as well as $644.00 were recovered.

Brigitte Ferraro, 46 , of Mashpee was arrested for the following charges:

Possession to Distribute Class A (3 counts)

Possession to Distribute Class B

Possession to Distribute Class E

Heather Wood, 41, of Carver was arrested on two outstanding warrants issued out of the Plymouth District Court.