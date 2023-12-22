Teacher indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled student at the Latham School in Brewster



BREWSTER – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert. J. Galibois announced on Friday that a Barnstable County Grand Jury indicted Frederick Walters, 60, of Brewster, MA, on 2 counts of Aggravated Rape, 4 Counts of Rape, 6 counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on an Individual with an Intellectual Disability, and 1 count of Intimidation of a Witness.

On October 9, 2023, members of the Brewster Police Department were notified about an alleged sexual assault committed against an intellectually disabled student by one of her teachers at the Latham Center.

The investigation revealed that earlier in the day, teacher Frederick Walters notified other Latham Centers’ staff members that he would be taking a student off-campus to a local store for supplies. However, Walters did not take the student to the store, but instead took her to his

house in Brewster where he allegedly raped the student. The student disclosed that this was not the first time that Walters raped her, describing two additional instances that occurred at the Latham Center several months prior. Detective Jacob Zontini from the Brewster Police

Department was assigned to the investigation.

Chief of the Cape & Islands’ Vulnerable Adults Abuse Unit, Courtney Scalise, will prosecute this case in Barnstable Superior Court. An arraignment date is pending.

Due to the nature of these charges the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.