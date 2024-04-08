WEST BARNSTABLE – A Tesla crashed into the woods in Barnstable just before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened on Prospect Street (Route 149) off Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Tesla crashes into woods in West Barnstable
April 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Supreme Court Declines To Consider Appeal In Mashpee Wampanoag Land Case
- Mayflower II Scheduled To Voyage Back To Plymouth this Week
- North Atlantic Right Whale Found Dead Off Virginia Coast Suffered Devastating Vessel Strike
- Sunday Journal – Remembering Congressman Delahunt with his Chief of Staff Mark Forest
- Earthquake in New Jersey Shakes New England Friday Morning
- Aerial Observers Spot First Right Whale Calf Of 2024 In State Waters
- Regional Nonprofits Partner To Provide Specialized Care For Type 1 Diabetes
- Local Solar Eclipse Happening On Monday
- Researchers Catalog 100 New Sharks in Cape Waters
- Healey on Cape To Announce New Universal Pre-K Childcare Funding
- Late Congressman Delahunt Remembered
- Massachusetts Council Approves Pardoning People With Misdemeanor Cannabis Convictions
- Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled In Barnstable