Tesla crashes into woods in West Barnstable

April 8, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A Tesla crashed into the woods in Barnstable just before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened on Prospect Street (Route 149) off Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

