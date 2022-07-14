You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in head-on crash in Harwich

Three injured in head-on crash in Harwich

July 14, 2022

HARWICH – Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Harwich shortly before 11 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 39 at Church Street. All of the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 