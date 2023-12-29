You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people evaluated after crash in Dennis

Three people evaluated after crash in Dennis

December 29, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Three people were evaluated after a crash in Dennis. It happened about 5:30 PM at the intersection of Old Chatham Road and Old Bass River Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free at least one occupant from the wreckage. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

