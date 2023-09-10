You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured in crash involving motorcycle in Bourne

Three people injured in crash involving motorcycle in Bourne

September 10, 2023

BOURNE – Three people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bourne. The crash happened sometime after 3:30 PM on Sandwich Road in the area of the Midway Recreation Area. At least of the victims were transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Traffic throughout Bourne was reported at a crawl. Motorists should use the Scenic Highway until the scene is cleared. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

