FALMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Falmouth around 1:20 PM Monday. The collision happened at the intersection of Waquoit Highway (Route 28) and Red Brook Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up traffic in the area, is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Three people injured in Falmouth crash
December 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
