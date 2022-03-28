You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three vehicle crash leaves one vehicle on its roof in Hyannis

Three vehicle crash leaves one vehicle on its roof in Hyannis

March 28, 2022



HYANNIS – Three vehicles collided in Hyannis shortly after noon leaving one of the vehicles on its roof. The crash happened on Stevens Street by Bassett Lane. Everyone was able to get out of the cars and EMTs were evaluating the victims. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

