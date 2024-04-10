HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash in Hyannis sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM on Main Street at Bayview Street. Traffic was backed up on Main Street until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Three-vehicle crash sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital
April 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
