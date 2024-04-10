You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

Three-vehicle crash sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

April 10, 2024


HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash in Hyannis sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM on Main Street at Bayview Street. Traffic was backed up on Main Street until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

