Three vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

Three vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

April 8, 2024

DENNIS – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened eastbound before the Route 134 exits. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for morning commuters.

