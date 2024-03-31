WELLFLEET – A two-year-old was flown to a trauma center after reportedly being bitten in the face by a dog. The incident happened at a residence on East Hill Road about 2 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler airlifted after being bitten by dog
March 31, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
