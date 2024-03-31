You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler airlifted after being bitten by dog

Toddler airlifted after being bitten by dog

March 31, 2024

WELLFLEET – A two-year-old was flown to a trauma center after reportedly being bitten in the face by a dog. The incident happened at a residence on East Hill Road about 2 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

